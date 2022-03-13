Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.30 million-$383.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.66 million.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of HIBB traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.32. 387,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,383. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $620.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

