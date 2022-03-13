Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.30 million-$383.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.66 million.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

HIBB stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 387,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,383. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a market cap of $620.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

