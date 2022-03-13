HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HQI opened at $16.51 on Friday. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.
HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
