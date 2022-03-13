HNP Capital LLC Has $20.55 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,810 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for 4.6% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $20,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VRIG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.90. 54,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,686. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $25.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

