HNP Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 282.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,142. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.23 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

