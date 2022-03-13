HNP Capital LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.07. 6,385,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average of $142.34. The firm has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

