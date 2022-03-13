Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.33

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 1237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

HLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

