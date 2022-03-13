Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$37.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$29.84 and a 12-month high of C$46.92.
In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$630,840.
About Home Capital Group (Get Rating)
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
Featured Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.