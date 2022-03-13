Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$37.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$29.84 and a 12-month high of C$46.92.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$630,840.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.71.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

