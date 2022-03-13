Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Homology Medicines worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 134.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FIXX opened at $3.16 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.57.
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
