Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Homology Medicines worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 134.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX opened at $3.16 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIXX shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

