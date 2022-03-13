Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 65,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,228. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

