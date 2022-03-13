Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €62.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.26 ($67.67).

Shares of BOSS opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.86. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €33.11 ($35.99) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

