Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($68.48) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.65.

BOSSY stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.47.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

