Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Hunting stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. Hunting has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Well Construction; Well Completion; Well Intervention; and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment offers connection technology equipment, drilling tools, and electronics for the drilling phase of wells.

