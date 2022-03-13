IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.23.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.31 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

