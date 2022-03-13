Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CDMGF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Icade in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Icade in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Icade from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Icade from €85.00 ($92.39) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $60.16 on Thursday. Icade has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $92.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

