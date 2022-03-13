ICHI Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $88.74 million and approximately $814,064.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $20.66 or 0.00053026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.88 or 0.06541624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,930.35 or 0.99913661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041521 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,295,276 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.