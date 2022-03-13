Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Hits $4.60 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $148,402.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00229930 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00180312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00026419 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,812,834 coins and its circulating supply is 58,446,722 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

