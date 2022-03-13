IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Achieves $88.65 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $88.65 million and approximately $19.08 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00104918 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,710,204 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.