IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 121.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $400.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $347.88 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

