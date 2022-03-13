IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after buying an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $59,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $368.51 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

