IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 193.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 48.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

