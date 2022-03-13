IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 315 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after purchasing an additional 116,555 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xylem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Xylem by 7.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $83.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.92. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

