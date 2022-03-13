IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after buying an additional 396,798 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.