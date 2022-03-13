IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,674 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after buying an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after buying an additional 508,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelixis by 31.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after buying an additional 671,706 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.