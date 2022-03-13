iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. State Street Corp raised its position in iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 889,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 89,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iHeartMedia by 41.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iHeartMedia by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 411,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,387. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

