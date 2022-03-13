iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. State Street Corp raised its position in iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 889,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 89,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iHeartMedia by 41.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iHeartMedia by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.