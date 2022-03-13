IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, an increase of 152.0% from the February 13th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 65,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $30,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and sold 311,081 shares worth $696,177. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IMARA by 2,122.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 805,786 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $3,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IMARA by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMARA by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMRA remained flat at $$1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 49,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,833. IMARA has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

