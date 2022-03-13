Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

