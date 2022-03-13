Independence (NYSE:IHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHC opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. Independence has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $841.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence in the fourth quarter worth about $13,630,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Independence by 20.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 607,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

