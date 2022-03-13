Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 604.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.16% of Inhibrx worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INBX shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 3.09. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

