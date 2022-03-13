Insider Buying: Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Buys £10,920 in Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £10,920 ($14,308.18).

Shares of Castings stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.06) on Friday. Castings P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.52 ($3.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 348.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.10. The company has a market cap of £135.26 million and a PE ratio of 14.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Castings in a report on Thursday, January 20th. started coverage on shares of Castings in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.94) price objective for the company.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

