Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $218,250.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.

eXp World stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EXPI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

