Insider Selling: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells C$49,000.00 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) Director Rui Feng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,477,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,339,260.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 8th, Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$78,150.00.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

