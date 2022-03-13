Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells $1,122,000.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rambus stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.31 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

