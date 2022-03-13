Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CFO Sells $19,961.70 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CFO John J. Kuch sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $19,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ XNCR opened at $27.49 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
