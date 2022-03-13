Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CFO Sells $19,961.70 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CFO John J. Kuch sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $19,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $27.49 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.