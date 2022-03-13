Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $5,486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,265,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

