Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.
Shares of INSE stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.
