Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $37.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 161,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. Intapp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

