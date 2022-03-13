Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of ITGR traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. Integer has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Integer will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.