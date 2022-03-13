Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.06.

ITRG has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ITRG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 380,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

