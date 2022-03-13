Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.06.
ITRG has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
ITRG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 380,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.
About Integra Resources (Get Rating)
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.