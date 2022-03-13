Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Interface has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $761.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 18,723 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 23.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

