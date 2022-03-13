International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,169. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.