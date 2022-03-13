International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,241,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAQU remained flat at $$10.17 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516. International Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

