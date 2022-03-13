Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intersect ENT in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $921.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $269,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

