InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $631,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

HON opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

