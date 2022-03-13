Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

IPI stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $1,627,791.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

