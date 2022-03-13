Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Raised to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $439.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $525.11 and a 200 day moving average of $575.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

