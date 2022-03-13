Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $616.62.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $439.32 on Friday. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $525.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

