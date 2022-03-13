Inverse Finance Trading 119.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INV)

Inverse Finance (CURRENCY:INV) traded 111.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 119.7% higher against the dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $49.15 million and approximately $33.19 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for $577.32 or 0.01527642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00246815 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00034662 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,137 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.