Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years.

Shares of VBF opened at $17.37 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

