Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.40

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 3150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

