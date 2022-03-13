Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.40

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 3150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
